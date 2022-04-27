Minister promises releasing funds for another Govt. PU College

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh laying the foundation stone for constructing a new building for Government PU College at Hampankatta, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Wednesday assured release of funds for construction of new building for the Government Pre University College in Nalyapadavu, near Shakti Nagar, on the outskirts of the city.

The Minsiter was responding to the demand made by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath during the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of the new two-storey building of Government PU College in Hampankatta.

Mr. Kamath said the Government PU College in Nalyapadavu, which is presently functioning in the high school building, was attracting good number of students. There was a need to build a new building and improve facilities at this college.

“If the Government bears 50% of the construction cost, the remaining amount will be arranged through corporate social responsibility funds,” Mr. Kamath said.

With a new building, the Nalyapadavu PU College will be the fourth Government PU college in the city to have independent building. Steps are being taken to improve facilities in these four government colleges, which are providing PU education at affordable cost.

The Minister said though the department was facing shortage of funds for development works, funds will be released for Nalyapadavu PU College.

Earlier, the Minister said the proposed new building of the Government PU College, Hampankatta, will meet the need of New Education Policy as it will have Classes IX to XII in the same building.

Apart from meeting the needs of PU College, which has planned to start Science stream, the new building will meet the needs of students of Government Practicing High School, he said.

Later in his interaction with students of Government College of Teachers Education (BEd college), which is located on the same premises, the Minister called upon the upcoming teachers to take up responsibility to develop social values among students.

To a question, Mr. Nagesh said there are excess teachers in the primary and secondary schools and there will be no vacancy for the next three years. Presently there is one teacher for 23 students in the schools and some schools have one teacher for 12 students, he said.