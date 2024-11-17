ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Muniyappa inaugurates 14 houses built for Koragas

Published - November 17, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Sunday dedicated 14 houses built for Koragas at Jannadi and Manigeri colonies in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha was among the dignitaries present. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Sunday dedicated 14 houses built for Koragas, a primitive tribal community people, at Jannadi and Manigeri colonies of Koragas in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heggunje Rajiv Shetty Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, has built the houses at a cost of ₹2 crore. An entrepreneur, H.S. Shetty, got the houses built through the trust in the Hardalli Mandalli Gram Panchayat limits.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha had laid the foundation stone for building the houses on March 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the houses, 10 are in Jannadi Koraga colony and four are in Manigeri colony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister hailed the trust for helping the economically backward Koragas.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, MLA for Kundapur Kiran Kumar Kodgi, and Mr. Shetty were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mangalore / welfare

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US