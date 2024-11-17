 />
Minister Muniyappa inaugurates 14 houses built for Koragas

Published - November 17, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Sunday dedicated 14 houses built for Koragas at Jannadi and Manigeri colonies in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha was among the dignitaries present.

| Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Sunday dedicated 14 houses built for Koragas, a primitive tribal community people, at Jannadi and Manigeri colonies of Koragas in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

Heggunje Rajiv Shetty Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, has built the houses at a cost of ₹2 crore. An entrepreneur, H.S. Shetty, got the houses built through the trust in the Hardalli Mandalli Gram Panchayat limits.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha had laid the foundation stone for building the houses on March 21.

Of the houses, 10 are in Jannadi Koraga colony and four are in Manigeri colony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister hailed the trust for helping the economically backward Koragas.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, MLA for Kundapur Kiran Kumar Kodgi, and Mr. Shetty were present on the occasion.

