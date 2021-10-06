Minister makes an offering to Swarna river

Udupi district in-charge and Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar offered bagina to river Swarna, the lifeline of Udupi town, at Sheembra Siddivinayaka Temple near Manipal on October 6, 2021.

The river is the lifeline of Udupi town

Udupi district in-charge and Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar made an offering (bagina) to river Swarna, the lifeline of Udupi town, near Sheembra Siddivinayaka Temple in Manipal.

The then Udupi in-charge minister late V.S. Acharya had commenced the practice of offering bagina to Swarna as thanksgiving when the river is full. Udupi district administration and the City Municipal Council had jointly organised the programme.

While the offering was planned on October 5 on the occasion of Krishna Angaraka Chaturdashi, when people take a dip in the river, it could not be performed as Mr. Kumar was engaged in some other programme. Hence, he offered the bagina on October 6 on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, said Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli, associated with Udupi Pejawar Mutt and the temple.

Mr. Kumar, along with wife Priyanka, and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat offered the bagina, and performed aarati on behalf of the residents of Udupi and prayed for their well-being.

Mr. Acharya had promised to develop the temple surroundings into a tourist attraction, and the Minor Irrigation Department is expected to construct a bathing ghat at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional DC B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Karnataka Coastal Area Development Authority Chairperson Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, CMC President Sumithra Nayak participated in the programme.