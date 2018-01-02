Minister: Hold camps at migrant workers’ colonies to help them

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, has said that the Tahsildar and officials from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies should hold camps at migrant workers’ colonies at Beedinagudde, Harady, and other places, to solve their problems.

He was chairing a meeting on the problems of migrant workers at the District Offices Complex here on Saturday. Mr. Madhwaraj listened to the grievances of the migrant workers at the meeting. He then directed the officials of the Labour Department to draw up a food package for the migrant workers. The benefits of schemes such as Anna Bhagya should reach the migrant workers also. The items available under the ration cards in fair price shops should be extended to them also. This should be tried in at least in one fair price shop on an experimental basis with the help of biometric and Aadhaar numbers of these workers, he said. Since there was shortage of sites, it was a challenge to provide basic facilities to the migrant workers. He directed the engineer of Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) to check if the Urban Shelter for Homeless could be provided to the Namma Bhoomi, a NGO, to run it.

He also directed the officers to extend government bus facilities to transport children to schools at Pragati Nagar. Priyanka Mary Francis, Deputy Commissioner, Shilpa Nag, Assistant Commissioner, and other officers were present.