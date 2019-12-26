Minister: Hasten introduction of dedicated train to Karwar

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary recently urged Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to introduce the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train announced by him till Karwar and operate it bypassing Mangaluru so as to get to areas beyond Mangaluru early.

Kundapur Railway Hitharakshana Samiti president Ganesh Puthran said he met the Minister on Monday and reiterated the demand to run the new train via Padil bypass, without touching either Mangaluru Junction or Mangaluru Central. This, Mr. Puthran told Mr. Poojary, would save at least three hours in the running time between Bengaluru and Karwar.

Mr. Poojary, who wrote to Mr. Angadi last month in this regard, again spoke to him over phone and impressed upon him the need to operate a dedicated train between Bengaluru and Karwar. Mr. Puthran said Mr. Poojary also informed Mr. Angadi how the dedicated train could benefit areas beyond Mangaluru, including Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur and Bhatkal. Mr. Puthran noted that the dedicated service would help residents of north Mangaluru, including Kottara, Kulur and Surathkal. The Railway Minister had, on December 17, announced three new trains, including the Bengaluru-Mangaluru one, while those demanding a dedicated Karwar train interpreted it as fulfilment of their demand. On November 18, Mr. Poojary wrote to Mr. Angadi highlighting the demand from Udupi-Kundapura region for the service. The existing service reaches Karwar at a very odd time and is of little benefit to travellers, he said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Shetty of Kundapur, who works in Bengaluru, said South Western Railway should immediately send a proposal to Southern and Konkan railway about the introduction of the new train.

He, as well as National Rail Users’ Consultative Council member Kunjal Venkatesh Kini. suggested that the train may be operated till Vasco-da-Gama if it cannot be stabled at Karwar during the day. It can leave Bengaluru at 7 p.m., reach Padil at 3.52 a.m., Udupi at 4.35 a.m., and Karwar at 8.30 a.m., before reaching Vasco at 11 a.m. In the return direction, the train could start at 4 p.m. from Vasco, 6 p.m. at Karwar, and 11 p.m. at Padil, and reach Bengaluru at 8 a.m. the next day, they said.