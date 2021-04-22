Minister discharged from hospital

MANGALURU

22 April 2021 23:26 IST

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Muzrai and Welfare of Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary was discharged from a hospital in Udupi, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Thursday.

In his tweet, the Minister said that he took treatment at Adarsha Hospital in Udupi for 14 days. “I am relieved as I have tested negative for COVID-19,” the Minister said and added that he would report for duty from April 23.

“Myself and my family are thankful to the managing director of the hospital [Dr. Chandrashekar] and his team (for treating me),” the Minister tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that he contracted the infection during the Kerala tour.