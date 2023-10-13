Minister directs officials to frame technical guidelines for better management of Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

October 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Friday, October 13, directed officials of Science and Technology Department to frame technical guidelines for better management of Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru by holding a meeting of officials concerned.

Chairing a meeting of the Pilikula Development Authority’s State-level advisory committee in Bengaluru, Mr. Boseraju said the Central Zoo Authority has extended the recognition to Pilikula Zoo till December 1, 2025, subject to certain conditions. It has also asked the authority to avail the help of Forest Department for the regular maintenance of the zoo, he noted. Senior officials from Dakshina Kannada, Forest Department and others were present in the meeting.

Mr. Boseraju said the zoo authority has asked the Pilikula Authority to comply with the technical conditions that needs to be discussed in detail by the district administration. The department secretary should hold a meeting of the stakeholders in this regard at Mangaluru soon. A report of the meeting should be submitted to the department thereafter, he said.

Being an important tourist destination, Pilikula has all the potential of becoming one of the major attractions in South India. It has the world’s only king cobra breeding centre, the fact of which should be popularised to attract tourists. This also helps the Authority to earn revenue to become self-sustaining.

Department Secretary Ekroop Kaur, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Kumar Pushkar and others were present. Divergent views were expressed over handing over the zoo to the Forest Department on the occasion.