Minister directs NHAI to maintain highway stretches in Dakshina Kannada district

Expressing concern over frequent water logging at a steep curve on National Highway 75 near a school in Thumbe between Mangaluru and B.C. Road, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to properly maintain highway stretches in the district.

During the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Friday, July 5, Mr. Rao and Ivan D’Souza, MLC, took the NHAI officials to task for lack of action to prevent waterlogging on highway stretch near Kottara Chowki and Kuntikana.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan too joined and said NHAI has done nothing to prevent waterlogging at a steep curve on NH-75 near Thumbe school. “In February-March, the district administration got a specific disaster plan from NHAI. Why this place was not mentioned in it? This (waterlogging) is causing a lot of accidents. There should be a permanent solution,” Mr. Muhilan pointed.

When NHAI officials said corrective action had been taken, Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta intervened and said: “I drove past the stretch today to come to this meeting. Water continues to be logged at the curve. The problem needs to be resolved at the earliest.”

Mr. Muhilan asked NHAI to complete the work of filling potholes on highways. Mr. Rao directed officials from NHAI and the NH division of the Public Works Department to ensure that NH stretches are in motorable condition. “You need to continue road maintenance works throughout the year. If you fail to do so, then you will be held liable for any accidents on these stretches,” the Minister said.

When Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA, pointed to the poor condition of NH at Kalladka and Mani, the NHAI officer said reflective sign boards have been placed at appropriate places to help motorists.

Inquiry

Mr. Rao asked Mr. Muhilan to inquire into the recent collapse of around 12 feet of retaining wall of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) Riverfront Development project. “The incident has put a dent in the image of MSCL,” he said. The Minister took the Port officials to task for the delay in evicting five leaseholders from the Portland, which is part of the project. Mr. Muhilan said he has written a demi official letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Maritime Board seeking disciplinary against the port officials.

Capt. Chowta sought disciplinary action against alleged negligence by MESCOM officials in maintaining the power line which led to the electrocution of a 21-year-old woman in Shibaje in Belthangady taluk. While directing Mr. Muhilan to inquire into the issue, the Minister said disciplinary action will be taken if the inquiry reveals fault on the part of MESCOM officials.

