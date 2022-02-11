Minister asks ZP to complete projects under Jal Jeevan Mission by March 2023

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and district in-charge V. Sunil Kumar said on Friday that he has instructed Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat to complete 300 projects which are pending under the Jal Jeeven Mission in the district by March 2023.

Briefing presspersons after holding a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review committee meeting, the Minister said that 168 projects of the 468 projects under the mission have been completed. The Government has allocated ₹310 crore to the district to implement the mission projects.

The mission is aimed at supplying safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections in rural areas.

The Minister said that 28,000 houses have been provided with tap connections and 58,000 houses are yet to be provided the house connections under the mission.

Mr. Kumar said that the district administration was instructed to take steps to open a gou shala (shelter for cows) in each taluk and ask identified temple management committees to manage them. Land for the gou shalas has been identified in some taluks while it is yet to be identified in other taluks.

The managing committees of temples at Kukke Subrahmanya, Puttur (Mahalingeshwara temple), Kateel, Poali and Southadka have come forward to manage the gou shalas.

He said that both the Agriculture and Education departments have been instructed to increase the enrolment of students to avail themselves of scholarships under Chief Minister’s Raita Vidya Nidhi Scheme. So far, 16,151 students are availing themselves of scholarships under the scheme.

The Minister said that 53,000 applications filed under 94 C and 94 C C have been rejected in the district due to various reasons. The administration has been instructed to review them again as eligible poor people should not be denied title deeds. The eligible poor should be issued with title deeds after a review, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that 3,600 persons who had applied for BPL cards have not received them. The administration has been instructed to take steps to issue cards to them after verification.

The Revenue Department has been instructed to hold revenue melas in taluks after February 28 to clear pending files. A file disposal drive of all departments will be conducted between February 19 and February 28.

Member of Legislative Council K. Prathapsimha Nayak, Member of Legislative Assembly Harish Poonja, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Kumara were present.