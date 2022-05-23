Minister asks youth to take up self-employment

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport and Udupi in-charge S. Angara chairing a meeting in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stressing on the need for taking up self-employment, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said in Udupi on Monday that youth, including women, should make use of various schemes rolled out by the Government to emerge as entrepreneurs.

He was speaking after handing over seed money cheques to Stree Shakthi Groups (SSGs) for starting micro enterprises under Amritha Self Help Small Enterprises Scheme of the State Government in Udupi.

The Minister said that if people emerged self-reliant through self-employment, it will address the unemployment problem and help in the growth of economy.

Mr. Angara said that the Government is providing subsidy to launch micro enterprises. People should make use of it, he added.

Opting for inland fisheries is profitable in the coastal belt. The Government is also encouraging it through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Scheme, he said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat presided over the programme.

The Minister presented a seed money cheque for ₹1 lakh to each of 21 SSGs from Baindoor taluk, six groups from Kundapur, a group from Udupi and 24 groups from Kaup taluk on the occasion.