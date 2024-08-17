Minister asks ULBs to inspect existing built-up area of buildings, collect property tax accordingly

Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj Rahim Khan on Saturday, August 17, instructed the officials of urban local bodies to inspect the current built-up area of buildings and collect property tax accordingly.

Speaking at a review meeting in Udupi, the Minister said that after obtaining the completion and occupancy certificates, owners of many houses and other buildings extended the built-up area of buildings by adding more floors, rooms, or halls. But they paid property tax to the old built-up area. This resulted in the loss of revenue to urban local bodies in terms of property tax. Hence, the buildings should be inspected.

The Minister said that ULBs in Byndoor and Kundapur taluks lagged in collecting property tax which should be collected on priority.

He said that the ULBs should make full use of grants sanctioned for developing infrastructure without lagging behind in utilising the grants. The government schemes should be implemented as per the guidelines.

The Minister said that the government has sanctioned funds to the ULBs to set up solid waste processing units. The ULBs should identify the sites for opening the units and they should be set up by calling bids. The waste should be processed scientifically.

Preventive measures

He asked the ULBs to take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of dengue in their jurisdictions.

The Minister said that drinking water projects taken up under the AMRUT scheme have been completed to an extent of 50% in Kaup and Karkala. The balance works should be completed within the deadline, he told officials.

Mr. Khan said that the government has allowed ULBs to collect taxes, bills through local women associations. The ULBs should pay the prescribed fees to such associations. The ULBs have been asked to renew the trade licence once in five years. Awareness should be created among the traders on the same.

Earlier, the Minister visited some Indira canteens in Udupi. The government has instructed to install CCTV cameras at all canteens, he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Pratheek Bayal were present.

