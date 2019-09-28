Minister asks temples to install CCTV cameras

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Friday directed the concerned to ensure that kitchens in all temples, Muzrai as well as private, are equipped with CCTV cameras at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting to oversee preparations for Dasara here, Mr. Poojari said that the district administration would extend all cooperation to ensure the smooth celebrations of the festival.

No plastic

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said that temple managements should ensure that no plastic is used in temples for any purpose, including for distribution of prasadam.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha urged the managements to immediately inform the police if unknown persons volunteer to do work during the festival season in the backdrop of terrorism peeping its head in the coastal region.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arunangshu Giri, MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and others were present.