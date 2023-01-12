Minister asks Railways to check thefts on trains operating on Konkan Railway route

January 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday asked Railways to check increasing cases of theft being reported on trains operating on the Konkan railway route.

Speaking at the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Udupi, she said that the Railways should take the theft cases seriously and take measures to prevent them.

The Minister said that the Railways should fix CCTV cameras in all railway stations on the route and on the coaches. Lockers should be arranged on the coaches.

She said that she would discuss the matter with railway officials in Delhi.

Ms. Karandlaje asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install signals at Katpady, Udupi and Padubidri traffic junctions to prevent accidents and to control traffic. The highway widening project between Karavali Junction and Malpe should be taken up at the earliest, she said.

The Minister asked the Horticulture Department officials to distribute high yielding grafted cashew saplings to farmers to increase their income.

The Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat told the meeting that the government has taken up the development of 75 waterbodies under Kere Sanjeevini Scheme in the district. Of them, 15 projects have been completed and 60 are under progress. Action plan has been prepared to construct 963 footbridges which will be built by this year end.

Overpass

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for building an overpass at Santhekatte Junction on the National Highway 66 in Udupi at an estimated cost of ₹21.26 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the project will be completed at the earliest.

The Minister said that more than 4,500 vehicles passed through Santhekatte Junction daily. People have been demanding an overpass at the junction to ease traffic congestion. Later, she instructed the NHAI officials to have three shifts daily and complete the project at the earliest.

Ms. Karandlaje said that an overpass will be built at Ambalpady Junction on the same highway at an estimated cost of ₹22 crore.