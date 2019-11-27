Minister asks Panchayat Raj officialsto repair rural roads at the earliest

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojari on Tuesday asked Panchayat Raj engineering officials to repair rural roads damaged in the recent rain at the earliest.

Speaking at a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, the Minister said that the State government has released funds from the Calamity Relief Fund for repairing roads.

But the officials have not yet begun repair works. Many rural roads were damaged in the recent heavy rain, he said.

He asked the officials to submit a proposal to the government in case if there is a need for more funds.

Mass marriage

Mr. Poojari, who is also the Minister for Muzrai, asked the Endowment Department officials to arrange mass marriage in select A grade temples in the district either on April 26, 2020 or May 24, 2020. The State government will provide a cash incentive of ₹ 10,000 to the bride and ₹ 5,000 to the groom. In addition, the bride will be given a gold Mangalasutra at an estimated cost of ₹ 40,000 and eight gram gold. These expenses will be covered under the temple fund.

Those who want to get married will have to register a month in advance in the respective temples. Each such marriage will have to be registered.

The details of the temples selected will be given in December, he said and instructed the officials of the Department of Women and Child Welfare to check the records of the couple properly to prevent any foul play. The cash incentive will be credited to the bank accounts of the couple.

The Minister asked Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh to take steps for arranging the marriage.

MLAs A. Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik and Sanjeeva Matandoor were present.