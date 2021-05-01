Minister asks GPs to motivate cultivation on fallow paddy land

Mangaluru

Panchayats directed to conduct survey of all fallow land in a week

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary has asked gram panchayats to motivate those land owners who have left their paddy lands fallow for over the years, to take up cultivation.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, the Minister said that village accountants, revenue inspectors, and panchayat development officers (PDOs) should encourage the land owners to take up cultivation.

He asked the panchayats to conduct a survey within a week of all types of farm land that have been left fallow and submit a report.

The Minister said that the district had 2,412.75 hectares of fallow land of paddy alone. In that, 2,125 hectares are in Mangaluru taluk, 150 hectares in Bantwal, 112.75 hectares in Sullia, 85 hectares in Belthangady, and 20 hectares in Puttur.

He said that if the fallow paddy land was brought under cultivation they will help in the recharge of groundwater and the availability of water.

Going for mechanised farming will help to overcome the shortage of labourers and then it is possible to cultivate crops by reducing the expenditure.

Mr. Poojary said that 7.56 lakh quintals of paddy was grown in the district on 37,817.50 acres during 2020-21.

The Minister said that the government can take over farm land which have been left fallow for over two years. Farmers should not give scope for the same and cultivate their fallow land.

Mr. Poojary said that the government has introduced Subhiksha scheme for growing vegetables, flowers, and vegetables in small patch of land and the farmers should make use of the same.

He asked the Agriculture and the Horticulture Departments to provide end-to-end technical inputs to farmers.

The Minister suggested that more farmers can go for organic farming.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Kumara were present.