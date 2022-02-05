Minister asks DCs, SPs to form ‘Gorakshana Samitis’

This is to check increasing cases of cattle theft in coastal districts, says Prabhu Chauhan

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan has asked the three coastal districts in the State to constitute ‘Gorakshana Samitis’ to check increasing cases of cattle theft.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada on February 3, a copy of which was released to the media on Friday, the Minister said the samitis should be headed by the Deputy Commissioners/Superintendents of Police.

He said that cattle theft cases had hit dairy farmers in the coastal belt and the police should increase their beat hours, both during daytime and night, to prevent them.

The Minister said media reports had highlighted how cattle thefts had hit dairy farmers. Vigilance should be stepped up against vehicles that transport cattle illegally. Vehicles suspected of illegally transporting cattle should be stopped. Inspection of vehicles at check-posts should be done by the police to remove the fear of dairy farmers as many farmers had lost their cattle in the recent months, he said.

Notwithstanding the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, cattle trafficking had continued, he said. Cattle thefts should not recur in the coastal districts. The purchaser of the cattle and the seller should maintain proper documents with them before transporting cattle in vehicles.

If the police register cases under the Goonda Act against habitual cattle traffickers, such thefts could be effectively stopped, Mr. Chauhan said in the letter.

The Minister said the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police should recommend to the government stern action against jurisdictional police officers and staff if they failed to prevent illegal cattle transportation. They should be held responsible for the thefts.

It may be mentioned here that Tejaswi, police sub-inspector attached to Karkala Rural station, Udupi district, and another staff member were injured on January 30 when they were allegedly hit by a speeding car in which traffickers were transporting cattle.