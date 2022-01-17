Minister Angara opens new office at Marine Bunglow in Mangaluru

Minister for Ports and Fisheries S. Angara on Monday said the departments have sent 28 proposals for the ports and 98 proposals for the fisheries sectors for their overall improvement to the Centre for necessary approval

Speaking after the inauguration of new office at the Marine Bunglow near State Bank here, Mr. Angara said the proposals pertain to different projects and schemes of the departments, including improving and upgrading facilities at the existing ports and schemes for the fisheries sector. Expressing hope that they would be cleared shortly, the Minister said the clearance would herald new era in the marine sector in the State.

Mr. Angara said he chose the new premises to hear in detail grievances of fishermen of the Karnataka coast without there being any disturbance. The new premises was chosen to render a distinct identity to the ports and fisheries department. The British-era building was in a dilapidated condition and the same was renovated with the concurrence of the Chief Minister, he said.

He would be present in the office every Monday from morning till evening to lend ears to fishermen and other stakeholders in the marine sector. The Minister said he would also regularly visit Udupi and Uttara Kannada district headquarters and fisheries centres in those districts to address issues concerned with the sector. Mr. Angara said the Central and the State Governments were committed to the welfare of people and solicited cooperation from the general public for development.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Nithin Kumar and others were present.