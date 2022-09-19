Minimum auto fare goes up to ₹40 in Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 19, 2022 22:40 IST

The Udupi Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday revised autorickshaw fares in the district increasing the minimum fare from ₹30 for the first 1.5 km to ₹40 with effect from October 1.

Similarly, the per km fare has also been enhanced from ₹15 to ₹20, said a notification from the RTA.

It directed all autorickshaw drivers/owners in the district to compulsorily fit flag meters in their vehicles and re-calibrate them as per the new notification by October 31.

Udupi city resident Gopalakrishna Prabhu said that some autorickshaw drivers have been charging ₹40 minimum fare for about a month now. He said that the fare revision is justified in the light of increasing costs of inputs and living.

However, another resident Clifford Lobo felt that the hike is too steep and it will affect the common man. The minimum fare could have been kept at ₹35 for 1.5 km and the per km fare at ₹17, he said.

