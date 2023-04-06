ADVERTISEMENT

Mini udyog mela on April 11

April 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A mini udyog mela will be held in Udupi Employment Exchange office located on the premises of Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office on April 11 at 10.30 a.m. Those who have passed Class X, PU, ITI, B.Com., BE, diploma, and other degree courses can attend with relevant documents. Call 8105618291 or 9945856670 for details.

MIT conducts internal hackathon for KAVACH 2023

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, in association with MAHE-ISAC Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security conducted a 12-hour internal hackathon on Wednesday. The top 10 teams of the internal hackathon will be competing at the KAVACH 2023, a nationwide hackathon, co-organised by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, AICTE, the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. In all, 22 student teams of MIT took part in the event. Each team had six members, involving at least one female member. The director of MIT Anil Rana inaugurated it.

No power in city

There will be no power supply to Car Street, New Field Street, Mahammayi Temple Road, Goplakrishna Temple Road, and nearby areas in Mangaluru city on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is for maintenance works.

M.Ed course at Mangalore University

Mangalore University has invited applications for M.Ed. Programme for 2022-23. Admission will be made through Unified University & College Management System (UUCMS) and all information related to UUCMS are available at https://mangaloreuniversity.ac.in/mu-uucms . A candidate who wish to apply for the course has to apply online through UUCMS portal available at https://uucms.karnataka.gov.in/Login/Index . The last date for applying is April 22, a university release said.

