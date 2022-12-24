Mini tempo driver killed in accident near Belthangady

December 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 50-year-old mini tempo driver died and two others travelling in the same vehicle were injured after the tempo was allegedly hit by a private school bus in Koyyur Malebettu, near Belthangady, on Saturday morning.

The Belthangady police gave the name of the deceased as Razak, 50. The names of the injured persons were given as Haneef, 48, and K. Mohammed, 57.

The police said all the three were travelling in the tempo from Belthangady to Koyyur to bring scrap material. Razak was driving the tempo. At a turning, the tempo was hit by the school bus heading from Koyyur to Ujire.

Razak died on the spot, while Haneef and Mohammed are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.