Mangaluru

Mini buses allowed to ply via Agumbe Ghat

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 29, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:19 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Friday issued orders allowing operation of mini buses through Agumbe Ghat while continuing the ban on movement of other heavy vehicles till August 31.

After the July 10 landslip, mini buses were plying on alternative routes after Hebri, either via Siddapura towards Tirthahalli and Shivamogga or via Karkala and Mala Ghat towards Sringeri, Koppa etc.

In his order issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, Mr. Rao said the administration had restricted movement of all heavy vehicles from July 10 following a major landslip between hairpin bends 11 and 10 till July 31. Only light motor vehicles were allowed to ply via Agumbe Ghat since then.

The National Highways Division of the Karnataka Public Works Department has reported to him that improvement works were still going on at various vulnerable locations of the Ghat and it may require another two weeks to complete the works. The Assistant Executive Engineer of Sringeri sub-division has requested to continue the ban on the movement of heavy vehicles through the Ghat till next month-end.

Following this report, the Executive Engineer of NH-PWD Shivamogga Division has requested the administration to allow movement of LMVs as well as mini buses through the Ghat and continue ban on other heavy vehicles, Mr. Rao said.

Agumbe Ghat, connecting Udupi district with neighbouring Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru district, has been a crucial link between the coast and other parts of the state. Mini buses plying between Shivamogga and Udupi/Mangaluru, Koppa/Sringeri and Udupi have been the lifeline of people in the region, particularly hundreds visiting the Kasturba Hospital at Manipal.

