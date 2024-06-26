ADVERTISEMENT

Mines Dept. refutes charges of illegal sand extraction at Pavoor-Uliya Kudru

Published - June 26, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Spread over 100 acres, Pavoor-Uliya Kudru in Netravathi river near Adyar is now reduced to half its size due to illegal sand extraction, according to Kudru residents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mines and Geology Department on Wednesday denied charges of illegal sand extraction in and around Pavoor-Uliya Kudru in Netravathi river and the consequent degeneration of the river island.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said a team of technical experts from the department visited Kudru following news reports about illegal sand extraction and reduction in the size of Kudru that threatened the life of residents.

Other than sliding of the sand mixed soil on Kudru’s east side, the Kudru appears intact in all other places. The soil sliding on the eastern side could be due to absence of any soil-holding vegetation, including the Mangroves, aggravated by fierce flow of the river water, the department said. During the spot visit, no illegal sand extraction activity was witnessed.

The department also noted that the footages beamed in visual media were old ones and there was no evidence of recent sand extraction. It based the claim on the fact that lemon grass had grown on the sand mixed soil in the outer periphery of the Kudru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As against the Revenue Department record of 30.49 acres extent, the Kudru now actually measured 98.02 acres during physical inspection, the department said, adding no portion of the Kudru was submerged in river water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US