Mines and Geology personnel seize five tipper trucks involved in transporting illegally extracted sand in Mangaluru

May 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mines and Geology Department personnel seized five tipper trucks on charges of illegal sand extraction from rivers and transportation in Hattiangadi and Vandse village limits, Udupi district, in the intervening night of May 19 and May 20.

Acting upon public complaint that illegal sand extraction was taking place from Varahi river at Hattikudru, a team led by geologist Sandhya, raided the place at around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The team seized four tipper trucks allegedly being used to transport illegally extracted sand.

Continuing the mission, the team raided a place in Kannada Kudru, off NH 66, where sand was being illegally extracted from Panchagangavali river, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The team seized one tipper truck allegedly involved in transporting sand that was illegally extracted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has registered cases under the relevant provisions of the Minor Mineral Concession Rules and handed over four trucks to Kundapura Rural and one truck to Kundapura police stations till further action was taken, said an official release.

Act immediately

Meanwhile, Udupi Tahsildar Ravi S. Angadi told officials concerned to steps immediately as and when they get information about illegal sand extraction and transportation in the taluk.

He was chairing the taluk-level sand monitoring task force meeting on Friday at Udupi. Mr. Angadi said officials should undertake rounds on specified day and times and submit reports at regular intervals. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s Environment Officer K.M. Raju, PWD’s Assistant Executive Engineer Vinayak Poojary, junior geologist of Mines and Geology Department Ashwini, Regional Transport Officer Ravishankar, Deputy Tahsildar Irin Noronha, Malpe Police Inspector Suresh, Range Forest Officer Subrahmanya, Udupi Town Police Inspector Manjappa and others were present.