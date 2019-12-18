Minchina Nondani to enrol new voters from January 6-8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has planned a snap campaign, Minchina Nondani, a special voter enrolment drive, to bring as many new voters as possible on the electoral rolls in Dakshina Kannada district from January 6 to 8, 2020.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh told reporters here on Tuesday that those who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2020, would be eligible to enrol as voters during the drive.

It would be conducted in all polling booth limits in the district from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., she said.

She said that ordinary residents of the district having completed the prescribed age limit may enrol their names at the polling stations in their respective Assembly constituencies.

At the same time, registered voters who have shifted to new addresses may also get their name registered under the new addresses during the drive. Corrections and deletions would also be carrid out during the drive, she added.

Ms. Rupesh said that the draft electoral roll for the district was published on December 16, 2019 and it is available for verification in all taluk offices and polling stations. Voters may verify the list and submit objections by January 15, while the final electoral list would be published on February 7 as per the ECI direction, she said.

She said that the district has 17,07,652 voters — 8,38,185 male, 8,69,381 female and 86 others — as per the published draft electoral roll. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the district had 17,24,458 — 8,45,306 male, 8,79,050 female and 102 others — voters.