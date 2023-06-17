June 17, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - PUTTUR (DAKSHINA KANNADA

A millet tea made from multi millets was launched at a two-day fruits mela, which began in Puttur on June 17.

Manufactured by Kariakal Amman Foods Private Limited of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the millet tea is distributed in the market by Mangaluru-based Vijaya Associates under the brand name Enchi Crunchi.

Deekshit Vijaya, a partner of Vijaya Associates, told The Hindu that the millet tea is rich in magnesium, zinc and calcium. Its ingredients are pearl millet, finger millet, sorgham millet, maize, wheat, barley, groundnut, sago, tea dust, Bengal gram, cashewnut and cardamom. He claimed that millet tea has no caffeine content.

The mela is jointly organised by Navateja, an organisation of Puttur, and Junior Chamber International of Puttur, in association with Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru.

Vijaya Associates also distributes millet-based edible beverage drinking cups manufactured by Rosma Biscuit Cups, a start-up based in Kerala, under the same brand name (Enchi Crunchi).