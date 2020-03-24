Milk, vegetables to be available between 6 a.m. and noon

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh ordered on Monday that the sale of milk, vegetables, fruits, grocery, meat, fish will be allowed in the district only between 6 a.m. and noon from Tuesday till March 31.
She said that all taxi services and autorickshaws will be allowed to operate only for emergency services and for transporting essential commodities.
All factories/ industries should be closed down till March 31, she said.
In a bulletin, Ms. Rupesh said that of the 11 throat swab samples which had been sent for test, seven have turned negative for COVID-19, while the results of four samples are awaiting reconfirmation.
Of the 104 persons who were screened on Monday, 12 have been kept under observation in hospital, she said.
