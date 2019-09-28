Milk sachet, pet bottle collection scheme

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (DKMUL) will launch a milk sachet and plastic pet bottle collection scheme in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on October 2 in its attempt to reduce environment pollution through plastic.

DKMUL sells Nandini milk in plastic packets of half a litre, one litre and five litres capacity and flavoured milk in plastic pet bottles.

Union president K. Raviraj Hegde told reporters here on Friday that DKMUL would be the first milk union among 14 under Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the State to launch such a project. Washed milk sachets and used pet bottles may be returned by consumers to Nandini dealers who would send them to DKMUL for recycling.

DKMUL sells over 3.4 lakh litres of milk in plastic packets of different sizes every day. Mr. Hegde said that its network of over 1,650 dealers and 104 milk delivery vans would be used for collecting used sachets and pet bottles. The union has held meetings with dealers and transporters on this.

Mr. Hegde said that the union has appointed Mangaluru-based Nature Friendly Recycle Industries and Dry Waste Handling as the nodal agency for recycling plastic products.

Proceeds of the sale of collected products would be shared with dealers and transporters.

The union does not have any proposal of paying incentives to consumers who return the waste; it depends on a policy decision to be taken by KMF, he added.

DKMUL would print a message on milk packets on how to clean plastic sachets after use and return them for recycling in the coming days so as to sensitise consumers on environment protection, Mr. Hegde said.