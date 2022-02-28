‘Military solution not an option for conflict resolution’

I welcome Indian Government decision to call for ceasefire, says Nalapat

UNESCO Peace Chair, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), M.D. Nalapat said on Saturday that military solution is not the desirable option for resolution of any conflict, so also in the case of Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Delivering a special talk on “Russia, Ukraine, War and Peace” under the auspices of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, he said, “The geopolitical reasons in the last few years are responsible for the present scene; but military option is not the solution.”

Prof. Nalapat said that “expansionist” tendencies of different countries could lead to war; what is happening between Russia and Ukraine can redefine the geopolitics of the present times.

Agreeing with the view that the “voices of peace” need to be strengthened in the world, he hoped that the situation would not lead to the days of cold war or a direct war between the power blocs.

He said, “While I have criticised the Indian Government on other matters, I welcome it in this matter, as it has called for ceasefire.”

Centre director Varadesh Hiregange and others were present.