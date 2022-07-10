Mild tremors in Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border area

July 10, 2022 10:20 IST

The Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu districts border region has been reporting mild earthquakes since June 25 when an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude was reported at 9 a.m.

Tremors were felt in parts of Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada following an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude in the area bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts on Sunday morning.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, epicentre of the earthquake reported at 6.22 a.m. was 1.1 km south east of Aranthodu gram panchayat of Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada, which borders with Kodagu district.

The Centre said the intensity observed is low and this type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community. However, tremors will be felt upto a radial distance of about 30 km from the epicentre. The epicentre falls in seismic zone 3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities. The community need not panic, the Centre said.

On June 28, an earthquake of 3 magnitude was reported at 7.45 a.m., followed by another of 1.8 magnitude at 4.32 p.m.

On July 1, an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was reported at 1.15 a.m., followed by an earthquake of 2.1 magnitude at 10.47 a.m. On July 2, an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was reported in the region at 1.21 p.m.

The State Government has asked report from a team of experts from different departments about the cause of mild earthquakes.