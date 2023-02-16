Michael D’Souza Vision Konkani programme launched in Mangaluru

February 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Michael D’Souza, a Dubai based NRI entrepreneur and patron of the centre, on Thursday, February 16, to provide publication grants to 100 Konkani books.

The Michael D’Souza Vision Konkani, as the programme is called, aims at promotion of Konkani literature by encouraging and motivating independent Konkani writers and publishers.

Nandagopla Shenoy, president of the world Konkani Centre and Mr. D’Souza signed the MoU at the World Konkani Centre.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Mr. D Souza said: “I always felt there is a great need to support Konkani writers to bring their creative writing to the light. The literature they painstakingly produce deserves to be read by the people. Due to escalating cost of production, Konkani writers find it difficult to publish their creative works. Therefore, we have decided to provide grants to publish quality books in Konkani. I request Konkani writers and publishers to make good use of this programme to enrich Konkani literature.”

“Konkani is a diverse language spread across various communities. Our founder and great visionary Basti Vaman Shenoy left us a great legacy of inclusive culture and oneness. It is our duty to continue his legacy,” said Mr. Shenoy.

As per the MoU, the Michael D’Souza Vision Konkani will bear the publication cost of about 100 books to the tune of about ₹40 lakh over the period of five years. The books can be fiction, poetry, essays, drama and other creative works. The manuscripts will be invited periodically for the review of the selection committee constituted by the centre, a release from the centre said.