MIC to celebrate Silver Jubilee of formation on Jan. 28

January 27, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Brand expert Harish Bijoor will inaugurate the celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), Manipal, a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will celebrate the Silver Jubilee of its formation on Saturday, January 28 in Manipal.

A release from MIC here said brand expert Harish Bijoor will inaugurate the celebrations in the presence of MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal, Vice Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh, MEMG Chairman Ranjan R. Pai, MAHE Trustee Vasanthi R. Pai and others.

MIC Director Padma Rani said, “Over the years, our primary goal has been to provide industry-focused learning to students aspiring for a career in media and communications. With our multidisciplinary curriculum, MIC has played an instrumental role in creating a talented pipeline of skilled talent for the industry.”

MIC will also host an alumni meet as a part of the event, where the first ever batch of students will be felicitated. The college will also honour all its former directors for their contribution in nurturing MIC from its grassroots.

