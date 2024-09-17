MIA’s Integrated Cargo Terminal handles 604 tonne of cargo in August 2024

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), by handling 604.61 tonne of cargo in August 2024, has achieved the highest tonnage since the operationalisation of the Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) in May 2023.

Terming it an exciting milestone in cargo handling, MIA, in a release, said the cargo handled in August included 332.05 tonne of domestic and 272.56 tonne of international cargo.

This is a marked improvement over the 484.91 tonne of cargo – domestic and international – handled in July, representing a growth of 25%. The 272.56 tonne of international cargo handled in August includes 132 kg of import cargo, also a first for MIA.

International cargo for August represents a growth of 86.34% over the 146.27 tonne of international cargo handled in the first month of international cargo operations in July.

“We are at an exciting phase in the operation of the Integrated Cargo Terminal since domestic cargo operations started on May 1, 2023, and international cargo operations on July 2, 2024,” the airport spokesperson said. “This growth trajectory will empower local businesses to achieve their export potential,” the spokesperson added.

Transhipment cargo

In a first-ever transhipment cargo operation for MIA, 1,696 kg of baby clothing, packed in 90 cartons, were exported from MIA in August. Originating in Tirupur, a hosiery hub in Tamil Nadu, the consignment – bound for Milan – traveled from MIA via Abu Dhabi. This marks the first instance where MIA handled transhipment of cargo, the release added.