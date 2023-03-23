ADVERTISEMENT

MIA strives to conserve water through various measures

March 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The airport has adopted various measures, including aerators in washrooms, waste water recycling and many more

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has been making sincere efforts to conserve water by adopting various measures, including aerators in washrooms, waste water recycling and many more.

While the Airport consumes 155 kilo litres of water every day, it generates 58 KLD waste water that gets treated and used for gardening purposes. During 2022, the airport generated 16,030 KLD waste water that was recycled and used for gardening and horticulture purposes.

A release from the airport said on Tuesday, March 21, that if aerators in washrooms help optimise water consumption and thereby its conservation, the amount of wastewater recycled at the airport promoted the other norm. The annual wastewater recycled by MIA is equivalent to 1.6 times the total volume of Dubai aquarium tank at Dubai Mall.

Reusing treated wastewater by MIA has resulted in reduction of freshwater consumption, which can serve 80 households for their annual potable water requirements. The annual wastewater recycled by MIA is about 2.5 million litres.

The recycling and conservations measures taken by the airport are a testimony to the commitment to use this precious life saver resource judiciously. World Water Day is an international observance day celebrated annually to focus on the importance of freshwater.

