MIA receives platinum rating in Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023

May 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) received the platinum rating in the Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023, in the over eight million passengers/annum category.

It is bestowed by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific.

The rating is a recognition towards MIA’s continued mission to eliminate the use of single-use plastic (SUP). The award was presented at the 18 th ACI Asia-Pacific regional assembly, conference and exhibition in Kobe, Japan recently, a release from the airport said.

Centered around the theme of ‘SUP elimination’, the GAR Programme 2023 amplifies the global imperative to combat the detrimental impact of single-use plastic pollution, with a special focus on the aviation industry.

The MIA, as part of the project ‘SUP Free Airport’, identified sources of single-use plastic that was in in use at the airport, including from business partners, employees, stakeholders, and passengers. Accordingly, airport issued guidelines to all restaurants to provide wooden cutlery items. In F&B outlets, SUP cups, straws have been eliminated and replaced with glass/paper cups and paper straws.

Duty-free bags at international departures/arrivals have been converted to cloth bags. Changeover from SUP bags to paper bags have been implemented at all retail outlets. At the office, use of SUP drinking water bottles has been eliminated and converted to glass bottles. Under the SUP free airport campaign, awareness video has been displayed at digital display boards and flight information display system at various locations, the release said.

Guidelines have been provided to all vendors to dispatch spare parts, products, and consumables without SUP wrappers. By implementing the above project, MIA has reduced the plastic waste from an average of 1,238kg per month in FY-22 to an average of 444 kg/month in FY-23, resulting in reduction of 23.8-tonnes of CO2. The SUP free airport project has further bolstered the airport’s intent to achieve Net Zero goals, the airport said.