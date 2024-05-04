MIA receives hoax bomb threat, case booked

May 04, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City police have registered a case against an unknown person who had sent an email to the mail ID of Mangaluru International Airport, allegedly threatening to place explosives inside the airport and aircrafts.

In the complaint, Mangaluru International Airport Chief Security Officer K.G. Monesh said on April 29 at 9.37 a.m., a mail at the airport email ID, sent from 666darktiad666@gmail.com, mentioned that the sender had set out bombs in the airport. Three explosives have been placed in a few aircrafts and they will explode at any time. The sender further stated that they intended to cause more fatality and ‘Terrorizers 111’ group was behind this act.

The police said similar threat emails have been sent to 25 other airports across the country.

The Bajpe police took permission of the jurisdictional magistrate to register the compliant for the offence punishable under Section 507 of Indian Penal Code.

