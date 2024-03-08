MIA organises a host of events and motivational speeches to mark International Women’s Day

March 08, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) rolled out the red carpet for women stakeholders to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, with different kinds of activities revolving around the theme.

Motivational and informative sessions by eminent experts on varying aspects of a woman’s persona, nail art camp, distribution of gift hampers, and motivational cards for women passengers marked different sets of activities chalked out to underscore theme of the day for the year – Inspire Inclusion!

Talks by eminent mental health expert – Rameela Shekar and president elect of Mangaluru branch of Indian Medical Association – Jessy Maria D’Souza set the tone for the day’s activities. Ms. Shekar advised women to stay positive, enhance social support systems, strive for work-life balance, talk out issues facing with peers lest it led to physical/psychiatric issues and most importantly – approach mental health experts – if the need for it arises.

Dr. D’Souza focused on physical health, social and spiritual wellness issues that women face. Between the talks, women participants from different stakeholder units at the airport joined Ms. Shekar and Dr. D’Souza in cutting a cake. Professionals from a leading nail art studio from Mangaluru took centre stage in giving the participants a complete do-over of their even otherwise well-manicured nails. Women flaunting these neatly done nails was a sight to behold.

The action later moved to the terminal where the nail art studio professionals showcased their skill sets for the benefit of women passengers. A leading pharma chain handed over assorted gift hampers to women in the domestic security hold area to spice up the celebrations.

The airport also handed out motivational cards to women passengers. Earlier, Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer, inaugurated the day’s celebrations, reminding all as to how women shape lives.

