MIA offers pre-booking for COVID-19 test

Mangaluru

12 December 2021 01:32 IST

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has commenced the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo RT-PCR testing.

RT-PCR, rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall. Similar rapid RT-PCR testing facility is also available in the departure area.

The pre-booking link bit.ly/3IbldkM takes users to the COVID-19 page of MIA which provides COVID-19 information, has a COVID-19 gallery, helpline numbers, and COVID-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance. This is an additional value-added service that the airport is providing for the passengers, a press release from the airport said on Saturday.

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from at-risk countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival. A dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR or rapid RT-PCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

The MIA has also set up waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registrations counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines. The waiting area is equipped with washrooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange services, it said.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in this area for assistance. Stringent sanitizing at regular intervals and deep cleaning are being conducted at the areas where testing and seating arrangements have been made for passengers at arrivals. MIA has enhanced safety and convenience measures to handle international arrivals efficiently and safely, the release added.