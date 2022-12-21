MIA kindles Christmas spirit with activities for passengers

December 21, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is geared up to kindle the Christmas spirit that is in the air with a five-day passenger engagement activity that got underway on Tuesday.

A release here said the activities will give passengers and stakeholders sweet yuletide memories to carry home from Mangaluru. Regarded as Rome of the East, Christmas has always been special in this part of the world and MIA is fostering this spirit.

The celebrations will feature craft, origami, which is an opportunity for people of all ages to come up with wonderful creations, patterns, greeting cards using some simple resources etc. Artists on Christmas eve will perform “The Santa Parade,” which will have a Santa Claus, two Elves and the famed London Guardsmen to usher in the festivities. The ‘parade’ will be performed at different times during the day to wish passengers.

MIA has also set up Christmas decor at vantage locations – inside and outside the terminal. The Deepavali decor with the golden Kalasha on the lower ground floor arrival area has given way to Santa Claus, Christmas trees and the Star, which continue to draw in the selfie crowd. Similar decor in the departure hall, in the domestic SHA first floor and arrival hall, add to the overall Christmas fervour at the airport.

The airport is consistently coming up with novel activities at various times during the year giving passengers the opportunity to get in touch with their creative sides. These do-it-yourself (DIY) activities have drawn the young and old passengers alike and they have taken home self-made souvenirs.