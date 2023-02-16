ADVERTISEMENT

MIA installs 2D barcode scanners to expedite passenger movement

February 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 2D barcode scanner prevents passengers entering the terminal using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus enhancing security

The Hindu Bureau

A CISF personnel scans the barcoded ticket on the 2D barcode scanner at the departure entry of Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has installed a 2D barcode reader at the entry gate of New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) for a hassle-free travel of passengers.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials manning the terminal entry gates scan the barcodes instead of manually checking the flight tickets. This helps to prevent congestion at the entry gate during the peak hours, and during holiday season. It helps save an average of 20-25 seconds per passenger. The 2D Barcode scanners aide passenger processing time at the departure entry, and thereby helps in improving passenger experience, a release from the airport said.

The 2D barcode scanner also prevents passengers entering the terminal using fake or cancelled flight tickets, thus enhancing security. It is the airport’s committed vision to offer a memorable passenger experience by providing a high standard of comfort and convenience for its passengers, it said.

The airport has also continually strived to deploy latest technology that allows free flow in passengers movement. Passengers who use the web check-in feature before arriving at the airport will benefit from the expedited check-in process and avoid potential delays, the airport said.

