MIA handles 2.03 lakh passengers in December 2023, the highest ever since it began commercial operation

January 01, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport created a record of sorts in December 2023 by handling the highest-ever number of passengers in a month and in a day.

The airport handled 2.03 lakh passengers, the highest ever since its commercial operation date of October 31, 2020. On December 31, it handled 7,548 passengers, improving the previous mark of 7,468 passengers handled on November 25, 2023.

Contributing to the record 2.03 lakh passenger mark is the fact that Mangaluru International Airport clocked 12 days in December where it handled 7000 plus passengers with the 7,548 passengers handled on New Year’s Eve being the highest. The bulk of this 7,000 plus passenger travel came during the weekends — December 9-10, 16-17, 23-25 and 30-31. The airport recorded a footfall of 7,089, 7,220, and 7,034 respectively in the three days up to Christmas, said a release.

The airport in November 2023 had handled 1.78 lakh passengers, which hitherto was the best since COD. “The rising numbers are a clear indicator that aviation travel, domestically and internationally – notwithstanding its various challenges – is on the upswing and Mangaluru International Airport is proud to play its role in this growth,” the airport spokesperson said. The airlines – Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo too are playing their roles in this resurgence, the spokesperson noted.

The general increase in air traffic movements (ATMs) has been observed since October 29, 2023, when the winter schedule came into effect. Mangaluru International Airport recorded 1,388 ATMs in December 2023 including 1,096 domestic movements. An uptick in business and leisure travel has contributed to the steadily increasing footfall at the airport, which currently provides connectivity to nine domestic including six direct and seven international destinations respectively.

