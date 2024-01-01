GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MIA handles 2.03 lakh passengers in December 2023, the highest ever since it began commercial operation

The airport in November 2023 had handled 1.78 lakh passengers, which hitherto was the best since commercial operation date

January 01, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru International Airport handled the highest-ever number of passengers in a month, 2.03 lakh in December 2023 since its commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020, in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru International Airport handled the highest-ever number of passengers in a month, 2.03 lakh in December 2023 since its commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Mangaluru International Airport created a record of sorts in December 2023 by handling the highest-ever number of passengers in a month and in a day.

The airport handled 2.03 lakh passengers, the highest ever since its commercial operation date of October 31, 2020. On December 31, it handled 7,548 passengers, improving the previous mark of 7,468 passengers handled on November 25, 2023.

Contributing to the record 2.03 lakh passenger mark is the fact that Mangaluru International Airport clocked 12 days in December where it handled 7000 plus passengers with the 7,548 passengers handled on New Year’s Eve being the highest. The bulk of this 7,000 plus passenger travel came during the weekends — December 9-10, 16-17, 23-25 and 30-31. The airport recorded a footfall of 7,089, 7,220, and 7,034 respectively in the three days up to Christmas, said a release.

The airport in November 2023 had handled 1.78 lakh passengers, which hitherto was the best since COD. “The rising numbers are a clear indicator that aviation travel, domestically and internationally – notwithstanding its various challenges – is on the upswing and Mangaluru International Airport is proud to play its role in this growth,” the airport spokesperson said. The airlines – Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo too are playing their roles in this resurgence, the spokesperson noted.

The general increase in air traffic movements (ATMs) has been observed since October 29, 2023, when the winter schedule came into effect. Mangaluru International Airport recorded 1,388 ATMs in December 2023 including 1,096 domestic movements. An uptick in business and leisure travel has contributed to the steadily increasing footfall at the airport, which currently provides connectivity to nine domestic including six direct and seven international destinations respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.