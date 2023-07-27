MIA opens new barrack accommodation for Airport Security Group personnel

July 27, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday dedicated a new barrack accommodation to airport security group (ASG) personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Nandabettu in Kolambe village.

The MIA in a release here said the new accommodation was necessitated by an order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to increase the ASG personnel strength at the airport and house 98 ASG personnel. The other barrack accommodation for ASG personnel is at Mura, near the old airport in Bajpe.

Airport Security South Zone, Chennai DIG Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan inaugurated the new facility along with the leadership team of MIA. He lauded the airport management for its commitment to the personnel of this central armed police force. As per the Ministry’s order, the strength of ASG personnel at the airport was increased to 403, up from the earlier 254 personnel across ranks.

The creation of 149 additional posts will help this CISF tasked with security of vital industrial units, including major airports to render duties effectively and professionally. In line with this order, the Ministry has also upgraded the post of chief airport security officer (CASO) to the level of a senior commandant. Virendra Mohan Joshi, senior commandant, has taken charge of the upgraded post.

Mr. Joshi said: “The CISF will facilitate seamless movement of passengers while not losing sight of its primary duty, that of security.” CISF will be polite yet firm in discharging its duties and follow the ethics and honesty it is known for, he said while lauding the airport management for the vision shown by it in being proactive to their needs.