ADVERTISEMENT

MIA conducts Tabletop Exercise 2024 as precursor to full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise

Published - May 28, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

ATC staff at the Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024 organised by the Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport conducted Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024 on Tuesday as a precursor to the full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) that will be held this November.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release here said the airport periodically conducts the tabletop and FSAEE as mandated by the civil aviation sector regulator – the DGCA, and as per guidance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Held every year, the exercise as mandated by the regulator, envisages an air crash scenario within the airport. Various agencies enact their roles as per the probable sequence of events that could unfold in a real case scenario. Several twists were introduced in the script to test the preparedness of agencies concerned to deal with the emerging scenario. Such efforts help the airport iron out shortcomings in the overall preparedness to meet an actual exigency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent observers hand picked for the exercise came up with crucial observations, which in turn would help the airport fine tune the Aerodrome Emergency Response Plan. “The exercise is a useful tool to help various agencies understand their roles and responsibilities to deal with an actual emergency,” the airport spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agencies involved also accepted the fact that the roleplay at this exercise would not go as per script in an actual situation.

Chief Airport Officer Mukesh Nankani advised all agencies to assimilate the learnings and findings mentioned by the observers and participants. “Such a step will help all concerned to avoid lapses in dealing with the real-life situation,” he said. The airport, given its geographical location, conducts FSAEE every year against the mandated period of once every second year. The table-top exercise complements the preparations for FSAEE”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US