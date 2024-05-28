GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MIA conducts Tabletop Exercise 2024 as precursor to full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise

Published - May 28, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
ATC staff at the Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024 organised by the Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport conducted Mangalam – Tabletop Exercise 2024 on Tuesday as a precursor to the full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) that will be held this November.

A release here said the airport periodically conducts the tabletop and FSAEE as mandated by the civil aviation sector regulator – the DGCA, and as per guidance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Held every year, the exercise as mandated by the regulator, envisages an air crash scenario within the airport. Various agencies enact their roles as per the probable sequence of events that could unfold in a real case scenario. Several twists were introduced in the script to test the preparedness of agencies concerned to deal with the emerging scenario. Such efforts help the airport iron out shortcomings in the overall preparedness to meet an actual exigency.

Independent observers hand picked for the exercise came up with crucial observations, which in turn would help the airport fine tune the Aerodrome Emergency Response Plan. “The exercise is a useful tool to help various agencies understand their roles and responsibilities to deal with an actual emergency,” the airport spokesperson said.

The agencies involved also accepted the fact that the roleplay at this exercise would not go as per script in an actual situation.

Chief Airport Officer Mukesh Nankani advised all agencies to assimilate the learnings and findings mentioned by the observers and participants. “Such a step will help all concerned to avoid lapses in dealing with the real-life situation,” he said. The airport, given its geographical location, conducts FSAEE every year against the mandated period of once every second year. The table-top exercise complements the preparations for FSAEE”.

