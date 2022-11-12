MIA conducts mock drill at airport

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
November 12, 2022 22:36 IST

ASG personnel of CISF stretcher away an ‘injured’ passenger from a stricken aircraft during the FSAEE at Mangaluru International Airport on on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), in association with the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), conducted Mangalam 2022, a scheduled mock full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) in the early hours of Friday.

MIA conducted the exercise in accordance with the guidelines given by Directorate General of Civil Aviation and recommendation of Ministry of Civil Aviation, said a release.

The exercise lasting for 75-minutes culminated at 1.38 a.m. envisaging a pre-defined specific scenario chosen by the airport and was performed accordingly. The exercise involved a collaborative action by all the stakeholders at the airport, who responded as per the roles and responsibilities given to them. MIA had conducted a similar exercise on May 22.

Its objective was to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of airport operator and various stakeholders to deal with an actual emergency. It was also to strengthen and validate the process set up in aerodrome emergency response plan and of the airlines and the procedures followed by all stakeholders was at high benchmark to handle an emergency in a systematic way.

Independent observers consisting of domain experts from the DDMA and aviation sector assessed the reaction of various stakeholders. MIA recorded the valuable observations in the debriefing meeting. The observers appreciated the airport for coming up initiatives with different emergency scenarios, which would give all stakeholders the continued confidence to tackle the resultant situation.  

galuruThe FSAEE was conducted keeping the safety, security, and passenger well-being as a priority always.

