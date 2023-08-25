MIA conducts full-scale emergency exercise to check stakeholders’ preparedness to face emergencies

August 25, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) along with Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted Mangalam 2023, the annual scheduled mock full-scale simulated aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) at the airport on Friday.

The full-scale, simulated exercise is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and as per the specific recommendation of Ministry of Civil Aviation, said a release.

Ending at 12.56 p.m., the hour-long exercise revolved around a pre-defined specific scenario that the airport decided on and was executed accordingly. The exercise involved collaborative action by various stakeholders involved with the airport operation and they responded as per the roles and responsibilities given to them. The airport had last conducted the exercise on November 11, 2022.

The objective of Mangalam, as the annual exercise is now named, is to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders to deal with an actual emergency. The exercise also strove to strengthen and validate the process set up in the aerodrome emergency response plan. It tested role of the airline and evaluated if procedures followed by stakeholders are benchmarked to industry standards to handle an emergency systematically.

Domain experts from DDMA and the aviation sector, who donned the role of observers recorded the reaction and response of various stakeholders to the created emergency scenario. The airport recorded these critical observations in the debriefing meeting with an assurance to meet the same. The observers appreciated the airport for its initiative to plan different emergency scenarios for the exercise, which will give stakeholders confidence to tackle any situation.

MIA conducted Mangalam 2023 keeping in mind the safety, security, and passenger well-being, by slotting it during a lean period in the airport operations. These statutory drills are in line with continuous efforts by the airport to deal with emergency situations on a real-time basis.

