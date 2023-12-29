MIA conducts annual bomb threat evacuation drill

December 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport conducted the annual bomb threat evacuation exercise on its premises on December 29, Friday.

The drill was conducted in the staff parking lot of the Airport to test the airport’s security response system and coordination with diverse stakeholders and agencies in times of crisis. The drill started at 1 p.m. and ended at 2 p.m. Airports’ diverse stakeholders – airlines, CISF, and local police among others participated in the exercise, said a release.

The exercise considered a scenario where an unidentified bag was found abandoned in the staff parking lot. Independent observers deployed at various critical areas of the exercise noted the response time of stakeholders to the emergency. The airport security group (ASG) of CISF, which is tasked with maintaining the security of the airport, neutralised the threat professionally with its bomb detection and disposal squad working with clockwork precision.

“The exercise aimed to assess the alertness, efficiency, and preparedness of the airport staff. Simulated exercise is also part of efforts to improve safety measures which are highly critical in cases of a threat to the life of passengers and employees. With the support of internal and external stakeholders of the airport, we were able to successfully conduct the drill without any inconvenience to the passengers and airport operations,” the airport spokesperson said.

