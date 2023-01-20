MIA commissions automated parking system to ensure seamless entry and exit of vehicles

January 20, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Friday announced the introduction of an automated parking system that was rolled out in a phased manner with the integration of proven toll technologies.

The move, MIA said in a release, would create a seamless experience for the passengers and enhance safety and security for passengers and their vehicles while on the premises of this airport.

Vehicle users can generate tickets at the entrance using self-ticket dispensers. Stakeholders with airport-issued RFID cards can tap the card on the very same ticket dispenser and make their way to the designated parking lot. Other users should scan this ticket at the exit toll booth, pay the prescribed parking fee, if applicable–digitally or in cash. Likewise, RFID card holders too should tap their card at the exit.

A prepaid parking fee counter, a key to the automation, was made operational in front of the lower ground floor arrival area. Visitors arriving by car, may make the payment here and exit via the express lane within the allotted time by scanning the ticket. Plans were afoot to introduce futuristic technology such as FASTag which would add to the convenience of passengers/stakeholders in seamlessly entering and exiting the airport.

Airport entry and exit have four lanes each wherein lane one at the entry was for cargo vehicles/buses, lane two and three were for private cars/motorcycles; and lane four was for taxis. At the exit, lane one was for cargo vehicles/private cars/buses, lane two was exclusively for motorcycles, lane three was the designated express lane (for those paying at parking pre-payment counter) and lane four was for taxi and private cars.

MIA, that was in the process of covering parking lots with CCTV cameras to ensure safety of vehicles, has added facilities, including an EV charging station and eco-car wash at the lot. Likewise, additional CCTVs with advanced security features would also be installed at the entry and exit toll booths.