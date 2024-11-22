MIA bids teary farewell to canine squad member Jack

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) bid a teary farewell to Jack, a 12-year-old Labrador who served with distinction on the canine squad of the Airport Security Group of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at MIA.

Jack succumbed to age-related illness three-days short of turning 13, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication and service, said a release. Jack joined the CISF K9 squad at MIA over a decade ago and quickly became an integral part of the security team. His keen senses and diligent work ethic played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the airport, making him a beloved figure among the CISF personnel and the airport staff.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions, the CISF team, led by Deputy Commandant S.M. Meitei, gave Jack a befitting farewell on his final journey. The ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to his years of service, highlighting the bond between the canine squad and the security personnel. Jack’s dedication and loyalty will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of working with him. Jack’s legacy will continue to inspire the CISF canine squad and all those committed to the safety and security of the airport, the release said.